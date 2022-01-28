The Irish singing star, formerly a member of One Direction, has vented his frustration at Derby’s plight on Twitter and says every effort must be made to save the financially struggling club, which plays in the English Championship (one rung below the Premiership.)

“There are towns up and down the country that live for their football on a Saturday and Derby is well and truly one of them. A working-class town with a solid football club since 1884. I have been a derby fan since I can remember and I’ve never been prouder to be,” Niall tweeted last week.

“God only knows what’s next for us as a club but this club and it’s incredible support does not deserve to be in the hole we are in. we’ve seen it happen too many times to great clubs and it can’t happen again. We are derby county and we’ll fight to the end.”

The American family behind Carlisle Capital has apparently made a last ditch bid to buy the club and save it from extinction. Derby is managed by Wayne Rooney, the legendary player who starred for Man United and his country side.

“I struggle to think about what my dad will do without Derby County. He lived his whole life providing for us and making sure he had enough on the side to get to Derby for the games. He will be absolutely heartbroken and lost without our beloved,” Niall tweeted on Friday.

