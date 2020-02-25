The London Irish Centre (LIC) is delighted to announce that global music star Niall Horan will perform at a very special charity event at their Camden venue on March 23 2020.

The LIC has been providing community services and Irish culture to London, since 1954, and is raising funds to renew its historic home in Camden and create a world-class Irish centre in London.

Joining other celebrities like Dermot O’Leary, Ed Sheeran, Imelda May, and Laura Whitmore who are supporting the campaign, Horan will front a once-in-a-lifetime night of music and conversation with special guest friends in an intimate setting.

"I am absolutely delighted to support the London Irish Centre. I have huge respect for the work they do, from helping the vulnerable to running the very best gigs, and I am excited to be able to help them develop a brilliant new home for all things Irish in London. I’ve been living in London for 10 years this year, I love this city very much and I am also the most proud Irishman and anything I can do to help Irish in London, I will," said Niall Horan.

Gary Dunne, Director of Culture at The London Irish Centre said "We’re hugely grateful to Niall and his team for getting behind the work of the LIC and our plans for the future. I think everybody knows how proud an Irishman Niall is, so we couldn’t think of anyone better to be helping us raise funds for this exciting campaign!"

The March 23 event will feature a VIP reception from 7pm followed by the very special main event from 8.30pm. VIP ticket holders will have access to a private reception and bar, complimentary drinks and canapes, and exclusive live performances.

The very special fundraiser will be hosted by LIC patron, Dermot O’Leary, and will feature Niall performing, in conversation and welcoming some special guests.

Dermot O’Leary, LIC Patron, said, "I have been a patron of the London Irish Centre for the past few years and am thrilled to be welcoming Niall to the project. Both the work LIC does every day, and their vision for a world-class new Irish Centre are important to me. I have no doubt that having a global star like Niall on board will help us to raise more awareness and funds, and to have a memorable night out this March!"

Early bird tickets: £125 Main Show, from 8.30pm. VIP £300 (main show plus attendance at pre-show drinks reception with exclusive performances). Booking: www.londonirishcentre.org.

