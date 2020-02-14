Grammy-winner Billie Eilish has released the theme song for the eagerly anticipated James Bond movie 'No Time to Die,' which is set to hit cinemas in April.

The song, also called "No Time to Die," was released on Thursday, February 13.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," Eilish said in a statement. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

Eilish has become the youngest singer to ever record a James Bond theme song, a record previously held by esteemed singers such as Adele (Skyfall) and Shirley Bassey (Moonraker, Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever). She wrote and produced the new song in collaboration with her brother Finneas.

The song itself is less like a Billie Eilish single and more like a typical Bond theme, with a full ensemble of melancholic piano, strings, and brass.

Many were impressed with how the young singer handled the song's high notes, which is something of a break from her normal style.

Bond fans eagerly listened to the song in the hope for some cryptic clues about the upcoming film's plot and some believe that the lyrics reference Daniel Craig's love interest (Léa Seydoux) from the last entry in the Bond series - Spectre.

Fans believe that the lyrics hint that she will return in Craig's final performance as the world's most famous spy.

Craig, who has featured as 007 in four prior movies since 2006, has created a far more dark and nuanced character than the more lighthearted version that was seen in the 1970s and '80s.

The release of the new Bond theme continues a meteoric rise for the 18-year-old singer who has become one of the biggest names in music over the last 12 months.

The American recently scooped five Grammys in January and her single, "Bad Guy," was one of the biggest selling records of 2019.

The singer, whose full name is Billie Eilish O'Connell, has never shied away from her Irish and Scottish roots and visited Ireland for the first time last August where she performed at the Electric Picnic music festival.

You can listen to "No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish here:

