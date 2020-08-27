Matt Damon was officially adopted by the Irish when he spend COVID-19 lockdown in the village of Dalkey, in Dublin, now he's coming back to finish production of The Last Duel next week.

Looks like Matt Damon will soon be returning to Ireland. The mega-star was on location with the cast and crew of his upcoming film The Last Duel when the COVID lockdown began in March.

Matt, his wife, and three daughters remained in their luxury rental in Dalkey, County Dublin until the end of May and were fixtures around the town – one photo of a smiling Matt holding a SuperValu plastic grocery bag went viral.

"We feel guilty like we've got this kind of incredible set-up in this place which is, I mean, it's just absolutely gorgeous,” he told an Irish radio station while he was quarantining.

The Last Duel also stars Ben Affleck and Adam Driver, so there could be a lot of star-spotting in and around Dublin and Wicklow. The cast and crew will have to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive next week. Matt, according to media reports, will once again rent a home.

Read more: What makes Matt Damon's Dalkey so special

In other great news, The Last Duel, needs extras! It could be you! Filming will take place mostly around Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, and Tipperary.

The movie is due to be released in 2021 but will no doubt be delayed due to COVID. The movie plot is described on IMDB as "King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

The movie is looking for men and women who tick any of these boxes: a "bone-thin" build, medium or broad build, sporty types, tall, short, long hair, bald, people with naturally colored hair or who are prepared to dye it, long beard, no beards, amputees, or people with crooked or missing teeth.

They're also searching for people who are good at arts and crafts, able to use a sword or an ax, blacksmiths, farmers, marchers, archers, bakers, fishmongers, jugglers, and musicians.

You can apply here.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

WATCH: Trailer released for new Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet drama “Ammonite”