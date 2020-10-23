Hollywood actor Matt Damon has taken the time to film a special video message for the kids, families, and staff at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) pediatric hospital at Temple Street in Dublin.

In the message shared on Temple Street's Twitter page on October 22, Damon says: “Hi to the staff, parents, and patients at the Temple Street Hospital. This is Matt Damon sending you a big hello.

“I know these last months have been brutal, but you’re incredibly brave to keep going in there to get your treatments.

“I just wanna say, I think you guys are amazing. Keep it up!”

What an amazing treat! Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon has taken time out of his busy schedule during his latest trip to Ireland to send a heartfelt message to our little patients in CHI at Temple Street. Thank you so much for your words of encouragement Matt! #TempleStreetKids pic.twitter.com/7C2coM6AjD — Children's Health Foundation Temple Street (@Temple_Street) October 22, 2020

Damon’s kind gesture was met with wonderful feedback on Twitter, including a note from Mona Baker, the CEO of Temple Street Hospital:

Thank you so much appreciate this gesture. Has put a smile on all our little patient faces and of course the staff #MattDamon — Mona Baker (@MonaBaker18) October 22, 2020

Among the other replies were:

What a lovely message, welcome back to Ireland 🇮🇪 Matt and well done to all tbe staff looking after everyone in temple streer, they do a great job👍😁 — Cierie H (@chob72) October 23, 2020

Can we make him an honourary Irish citizen now? — Kapture_Lab (@Kapture_Lab) October 22, 2020

Can we adopt Matt Damon now please? — Seán O'Loughlin (@SeanOLoughlin0) October 22, 2020

Get that man an Irish passport! We’re claiming him as Irish ☘️ — Jenny Kavanagh (@JennyKavanagh16) October 22, 2020

Damon’s sweet video was shared in the midst of Temple Street Dublin's “Trick or Treat for Temple Street” Halloween appeal, which is now in its 20th year. You can learn more about the appeal, how to take part, and how to donate here.

Some famous friends like @JohnnySexton @MaiaDunphy @karenkoster @bazashmawy have an important message for you about Trick or Treat for Temple Street! We need you to create some magic and raise vital funds for the sick children in CHI at Temple Street. : https://t.co/oUbTZjYPtD pic.twitter.com/z2UtjG0w3o — Children's Health Foundation Temple Street (@Temple_Street) October 23, 2020

Earlier this year, Damon and his family captured the hearts of locals in Dalkey when and he and his family were stranded for six weeks in Ireland at the onset of the pandemic, an experience he has described as a "fairytale." Damon has returned to Ireland in recent weeks to resume filming of "The Last Duel."