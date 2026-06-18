"The Lost Children of Tuam," a new film produced in part by Liam Neeson, will have its world premiere on Saturday, July 11, at the 2026 Galway Film Fleadh.

The film is based on Dan Barry's 2017 New York Times article "The Lost Children of Tuam," which was optioned by Neeson.

The film tells the real-life story of how, whilst researching the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Co Galway, for a local historical society, history enthusiast Catherine Corless uncovered the devastating possibility that as many as 796 children had been buried in unmarked graves on the property. The discovery began a campaign for justice for both victims and survivors of the home that has had a lasting impact on Ireland today.

In the film, award-winner Monica Dolan plays Corless. She stars alongside Andrew Bennett and Ian McElhinney.

Neeson produced for El Paso Films, along with Jules Daly for Big Red Films, Chelsea Morgan Hoffmann, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe for Oscar-winning Element Pictures, and Martina Niland for Port Pictures.

Organizers said that the world premiere of "The Lost Children of Tuam" at the Galway Film Fleadh "marks a significant moment for Irish cinema, bringing this vital story to audiences in the West of Ireland, just a short distance from where the events took place."

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Neeson and his co-producers said: “We are so honoured and proud to begin the journey of 'The Lost Children of Tuam' with its World Premiere in Galway at The Fleadh and that audiences will now see this profound story of relentless pursuit and dedication in uncovering the horrific truth of the events in Tuam that shocked our nation to its core and is still reverberating in every aspect of our society. The truth will out."

Charlene Lydon, Programmer of the Galway Film Fleadh, added: "'The Lost Children of Tuam' is a profoundly moving and important piece of filmmaking.

"Frank Berry approaches this story with immense sensitivity, compassion, and humanity, creating a film that honours the lives of the children and the experiences of survivors while confronting a painful chapter of our shared history.

"We are honoured to present its World Premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh and to provide a platform for a story that continues to resonate both in Ireland and around the world.”

Director Frank Berry commented: “We are honoured to premiere 'The Lost Children of Tuam' at the Galway Film Fleadh, a festival that’s very close to my heart!

"We could not imagine a more meaningful and fitting start to the journey of this film.”

Catherine Corless said: “A brilliant director, exceptional writer [Rebecca Lenkiewicz], multi-skilled producers and a whole team of dedicated people, have put their hearts and energy into this film, to portray the truth of what really happened in the Tuam Home.

"I am indebted to you all for bringing this movie to the big screen.“

"The Lost Children of Tuam" is presented by Screen Ireland and BBC Film in association with Fremantle, Coimisiún na Meán, MK2, and RTÉ, with MK2 handling worldwide sales, and Volta Pictures Distribution releasing the film in Ireland.

"The Lost Children of Tuam" will have its world premiere in Town Hall Theatre Galway at 8:20 pm on Saturday, July 11 as part of the 38th Galway Film Fleadh. Tickets are now available.

The full programme for the 38th Galway Film Fleadh, which runs from July 7 through 12, will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 23 at 6 pm. Organizers say the festival "presents an outstanding selection of Irish and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from across Ireland and around the globe."