Listen to this Dublin family's stunning musical tribute to the healthcare workers taking care of us during this difficult time.

In order to shine a light on the brave and selfless healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, one Dublin family recorded a beautiful musical tribute.

The McLoughlins shared their cover of "Watch Over Us" by American band The Lone Bellow as a gesture of thanks.

"In appreciation of all the front line workers, during these dark times. Grá Mór. #ShineALight" they wrote in the video shared April 11.

Read More: Ireland encouraged to “shine a light” for healthcare workers Easter weekend

The #ShineYourLight/ #LonraighdoSholas campaign asked people all across Ireland to light a candle or shine a light out of their windows at 9pm on April 11 in a display of solidarity to show that even in the darkest of times, light can reach us all.

People all across Ireland shone lights of hope, connection to isolated family and friends, gratitude for frontline workers, and in tribute to those who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTE, Ireland's national broadcaster, also organized a musical tribute to air at the same time, as Sinead O'Connor performed the song "Run" by Snow Patrol.

WATCH: Sinead O'Connor Covers "Run" for the #ShineYourLight campaign

The Lone Bellow, a Nashville-based trio of Zach Williams, Kanene Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist, shared the McLoughlin family's cover of their song, calling it "beautiful."

This is a family in Dublin, Ireland doing a beautiful version of Watch Over Us. ❤️✌🏻 Publiée par The Lone Bellow sur Dimanche 12 avril 2020

Read More: Hozier's stunning "Parting Glass" performance to be released as charity single