Féile Róise Rua returns with an online festival programme this year, including a live streamed broadcast from Árainn Mhór in partnership with Other Voices on Saturday, May 15.

Féile Róise Rua was set up in 2018 as a voluntary community-based festival to revive the local music and song tradition on the island, in particular the music of local singer and song collector Róise Rua.

This year’s festival, broadcast live from The Glen Hotel on Arranmore Island off the coast Co Donegal, will include exclusive performances from some of Ireland and Scotland's finest artists including Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Steve Cooney, Nia Byrne, Thomas McCarthy, Brian Danny Minnie, Anna Bean Uí Ghallachóir, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Griogair Labhruidh and Radie Peat (Lankum).

IrishCentral is delighted to be again partnering with Other Voices to bring you this one-of-a-kind Irish music live stream here on IrishCentral and over on our IrishCentral Facebook page on Saturday, May 15 at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm EST.

Viewers can expect to feel like they are at an intimate music session with these guests as they sing, play, and interact with the audience throughout the live stream.

The stream will be hosted by Ye Vagabonds' Brian Mac Gloinn and there will be some new footage from musician and documentary maker Myles O’Reilly as he spends time on the island before the weekend.

Viewers will feel as if they have traveled to Árainn Mhór to be part of the festival, including a live online singing session, dance workshops, song workshops, and even a crankie making workshop.

As part of the live stream, the Féile Róise Rua community also hope to raise money for the local community centre which is central to life on the island and has been hit hard by the pandemic restrictions, causing huge loss of income.

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, said: “It's just a delight for all of us at Other Voices to be partnering with Féile Róise Rua and to help bring a glimpse of this magical place to the world.

"As John Berger says, ‘Songs can express the inner experience of being and becoming’ and at Féile Róise Rua on Arranmore Island with songs and singing, tradition, translation, and transmission at the heart of the festival, that’s exactly what happens.”

Brian Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds and a member of the Féile Róise Rua team will host the sessions and said: “Between musicians and listeners, songs and tunes have their own space in the air, in our collective voices and in our imaginations.

“On the 15th of May, at Féile Róise Rua’s live stream, I look forward to sharing this space on the island, through our online connections, with a brilliant gathering of musicians and an audience all over the world.”

Aislinn O’Connor, Marketing Director UK & Ireland at Three said: “At Three Ireland, we’re delighted to be able to bring connectivity once again to Arranmore island – this time providing Ireland’s fastest network to the Féile Róise Rua Music & Singing Festival in association with Other Voices. So, sit back, relax, and turn the volume up on what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of live Irish music.’

The festival is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, Foras na Gaeilge, Ealaín na Gaeltachta, Donegal County Council, and Three Ireland.

The special event will be broadcast live via Féile Róise Rua and Other Voices on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube on Saturday, May 15 at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm EST.

You can get ready for Saturday's live stream event with this Spotify playlist:

You can learn more about Other Voices on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages. You can learn more about Féile Róise Rua on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.