Actors Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrissey will explore their ancestry in a brand new season of "DNA Journey."

ITV's genealogy docuseries, which will return later this year, sees celebrities tracing their ancestors and making remarkable discoveries about the past using DNA science and technology. Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrissey will team up on the show to go in search of their ancestry and find out about their bloodlines.

Dunbar has received acclaim for his role as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the popular show "Line of Duty." Neil Morrissey, who also featured in the show as DC Nigel Morton, is renowned for his role as Tony Smart in the British comedy "Men Behaving Badly." The men also once shared a flat in London during the 1980s, according to ClassicHits.ie.

Other celebrities taking part in the latest series of the show include actor Hugh Bonneville, who will be paired with comedian John Bishop, while fellow comedians Alex Brooker and Johnny Vegas will team up together, as well as sisters Oti and Motsi Mabuse from "Strictly Come Dancing."

ITV's head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, said in a statement: "DNA Journey delves deep into the celebrity's family history and has unearthed some astonishing revelations over the last few years.

"It's great to see these famous faces sharing their journey with each other and we've got another great line-up with some more fascinating surprises."

Dunbar told the Radio Times that he went to Dublin with Morrissey to film their episode.

"Neil and I have just done an episode of [DNA Journey] and it was really enjoyable," he said. "Really enjoyable, traveling around, finding out about our relatives. Especially for Neil, his relatives are in various parts of Ireland. So that's going to be another interesting program."

For more information on the show, visit here.