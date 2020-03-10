Are you going to refuse him!? Irish star Liam Neeson invited people around the world to visit Ireland, join the Global Green and celebrate their Irishness.

On St. Patrick’s Day 2015, Ireland’s tourism board rolled out a 60-second film, with a voiceover from Liam Neeson, celebrating the Global Greening for March 17, inviting the public to visit Ireland, and wishing the world “Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Daoibh” (Happy St. Patrick's Day as Gaeilge).

Over the St. Patrick's Day week, Tourism Ireland promoted its 60-second film, to encourage prospective holidaymakers to come and visit the island of Ireland. The film includes wonderful footage shot around Ireland, interwoven with some great images from Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, which sees famous hundreds of landmarks and iconic sites across the globe illuminated in green each year to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

From Rome to Rio and from London to Las Vegas, a host of major landmarks and iconic sites around the world will be illuminated in green around 17 March – including the Colosseum, the Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Paris, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, 7 World Trade Center in New York, Nelson’s Column in London and even the light rail system in Addis Ababa.

Liam Neeson said: “I’m delighted to be helping Tourism Ireland celebrate St Patrick’s Day. It will be wonderful to see the world turn green again on March 17 as nations come together to celebrate the fun and warmth of the Irish.”

Tourism Ireland was only delighted to have Neeson backing their St. Patrick’s Day campaign.

Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “He is an enormously popular, global personality and I am confident that this film will be seen and shared by people across the world – inspiring them to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list for 2016. It’s a fun and innovative way to get people talking about the destination.

Liam Neeson and Tourism Ireland are putting a call out to anyone with a love of, or interest in, Ireland to #GoGreen4PatricksDay – by watching and sharing the film – and then to come and experience all that the island of Ireland has to offer.

* Originally published in 2015.