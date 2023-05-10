Liam Neeson was among the first to have an Irish Heritage Tree planted in his family's honor. This Mother's Day join the Northern Irish star by celebrating Mother's Day by planting your family's roots in Ireland. Get 50% off using the code MOTHERS50.

Neeson said of his family grove "I am delighted my family are being remembered in such a special way."

The Neeson Grove was planted in early 2021 near the Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary in Irish Heritage Tree's first plantation. The grove of trees was planted in honor of his late wife, Natasha, his parents Katherine and Bernard, and his nephew, Ronan, who died tragically young.

“I believe this is an excellent idea that allows members of the Irish Diaspora to plant a tree deep in the soil of Ireland for loved and remembered ones," Neeson told IrishCentral.

"The fact that it is also eco-friendly and helps turn Ireland green is very important. The more we learn about the life of trees the more we discover just how central they are to this small planet.

"I believe planting a tree in Ireland is a deeply symbolic and significant act, ensuring that generations before us will never be forgotten and generations to come will always have a living bond with those who came before.

"I am happy to be part of it and proud to be first. Family has never been more important in these trying times and a family heritage tree is a creative and thoughtful idea. I commend Irish Heritage Tree and the Tree Council of Ireland for their initiative.”

What is the Irish Heritage Tree?

The Irish Heritage Tree, founded by IrishCentral, is a program supported by the Tree Council of Ireland that lets you plant your own native tree in Ireland and dedicate it to your heritage or someone special in your life.

With the Irish Heritage Tree program, your tree will be planted in our second rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork which is owned by Tim Daly.

His farm is a passion project focused on nature and creativity, with rewilding and regenerating the land being of the highest priority, and is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty.

We're proud to say that as of last year, our original forest in County Tipperary, where the Neeson Grove is planted, has now planted 3,500 native trees. The area has ties to St. Patrick, with legend claiming that Ireland's patron saint lost his tooth in the nearby River Fadaghta, which flows through the forest.

Native trees can take decades to mature once planted, yet as each year passes their roots secure firmly in the soil, a symbol of your everlasting connection to Ireland.