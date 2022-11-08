Liam Neeson has been named Ireland's highest-grossing actor.

Having starred in over 90 films, many of them Hollywood blockbusters, the Ballymena native is now the top-earning actor in Ireland.

Neeson made his big picture debut in "Christiana" in 1979, and has racked up a whopping €5,913,868,915 since earning a total of €113,728,248 on average per film, reports RSVPLive.ie.

Neeson, who started out as an accomplished amateur boxer, held a number of jobs before starting his acting career, including working as a teacher, truck driver, assistant architect, and forklift operator for Guinness.

He would go on to star in blockbuster movies such as "Taken," "Schindler's List," "Star Wars," and "Love Actually." The 70-year-old has now been in show business for over 45 years.

The second highest earner in the study by Irish casino Slotbox.com is Kerry native Michael Fassbender. The 45-year-old actor grossed a total of €2,338,804,571 across his 21 leading roles, giving him an average of €111,371,646 per movie.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan came in third on the list, followed by Colin Farrell and Jamie Dornan as the top five highest earners.

Saoirse Ronan, 28, is the only female actor to make the list, having ranked eighth.

Here are Ireland's top 10 highest-earning actors:

1. Liam Neeson

2. Michael Fassbender

3. Pierce Brosnan

4. Colin Farrell

5. Jamie Dornan

6. Kenneth Branagh

7. Daniel Day-Lewis

8. Saoirse Ronan

9. Cillian Murphy

10. Domhnall Gleeson