Irish actor Liam Neeson continues to prove how much of a gentleman he is with this very kind gesture to frontline staff at The Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia.

Neeson, a native of Co Antrim, sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to the nursing staff to express his “respect” for their work.

The Irish actor is currently filming his newest action movie 'Backlight' in the outer suburbs of Melbourne.

A post shared on The Royal Melbourne Hospital’s Facebook page on December 17 read: “I will find you...and I will...treat you," a nod to Neeson's perhaps most famous line from the surprise hit 'Taken.'

The post continued: “Liam Neeson is filming a movie in Melbourne and was kind enough to send in some flowers to our Acute Medical Unit, which was a COVID-19 ward this year.

“Thanks Liam, from all of us starstruck at RMH!”

Neeson's note read: “To all you lovely Aussie and Irish nurses. Thinking of you all. Much love and respect, Liam Neeson.”

Back in April, when Neeson was quarantining at his home in Sharon, Connecticut, he took the time to film a special video to offer words of encouragement to the staff at the local New Milford Hospital in Connecticut.

He said in the video: "As someone who is personally connected to the Sharon community, I've seen first hand how courageous, dedicated, professional, and resilient the clinical staff are at Nuvance Health hospitals."

He continued: "During this challenging and worrisome time, I'm feeling encouraged by the hospital's readiness for this serious health crisis."

"Let's show the Nuvance health heroes how much we appreciate their devotion and commitment to patient care."

"Together, we'll get through this. Let's make that our promise to one another."

