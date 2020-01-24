Lenny Abrahamson says the IFI Player is an "incredible resource"

Dublin-based film director Lenny Abrahamson has curated a playlist of his favorite films that are currently being maintained by the Irish Film Institute, which he calls "a treasure trove of Ireland's cinematic past."

Read More: Remarkable Irish priest who gathered extensive early film footage of American life

Abrahamson, who received a Best Director Oscar nomination in 2015 for “Room,” is also known for his other critically acclaimed films including Adam & Paul (2004), Garage (2007), What Richard Did (2012) and Frank (2014).

The films Abrahamson selected for his playlist—from early stop-motion playfulness in Clock Tower Animation (1910s) to homemade sci-fi/horror by cinema-enthusiasts the Spence twins – span decades and counties, but all demonstrate a fascination and experimentation with film and story-telling that informs his unique way of seeing the world.

Here are Lenny Abrahamson's IFI picks:

Christmas Morning (1978)

Gloucester Street (1930s)

In Wicklow Hills (1940s)

Clock Tower Animation (1910s)

Yeats Country (1965)

Tudor Style (1979)

You can watch Lenny Abrahamson introduce his top picks from the IFI and discuss the importance of the Institute, below.

The video below is published with thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), who IrishCentral have partnered up with throughout 2020 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

</iframe<https://player.vimeo.com/video/178197175%22%3e%3c/iframe>>

Read More: WATCH: Newsreel footage of post 1916 Easter Rising Dublin

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Player Apps for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

IrishCentral has partnered up with the IFI throughout 2020 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collections entail. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

Read More: Rare clip of Irish rockers U2 performing in 1980s Dublin