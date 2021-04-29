Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan happily admits to being obsessed with Kim Kardashian, and apparently, the Netflix show’s cast takes inspiration from her too.

Galway native Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit series which will soon start filming season two, again put her love for Kim out there on Twitter last week.

“As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this,” Nicola said in a tweet on April 20 – “Stan” being a superfan, which Kim apparently is.

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

Because I feel like she should know this — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

Sure enough, the undoubtedly desired response from Kim Kardashion came via another tweet“WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat. Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Well, sure, an excited Nicola responded. "Omg yesss of course we would love to have you…You know I’ve loved Kim for like over a decade. I can’t even deal.”

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

Kardashian could hardly contain her excitement at the thought of it:

OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!! 😉 https://t.co/pMDp15kVFp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Next thing we know, Kim will be checking out Nicola’s other popular series, Derry Girls, which will also get cracking on season three at some point this year.

As if that wasn't enough excitement, Coughlan was only delighted to learn on April 27 that Bridgerton was nominated for a BAFTA:

BRIDGERTON #BAFTA NOMINATION !!

Dearest Reader, I am thrilled to announce Bridgerton has been nominated for the #MustSeeMoment Award at the #VirginMediaBAFTAs for the shocking reveal of Penelope as Lady Whistledown! Vote for us here: https://t.co/92k69lvgOn @virginmedia @bafta pic.twitter.com/yZ09kS0Szw — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 27, 2021

The future continues to look bright for this Galway Girl!

