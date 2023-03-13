Waterford native Keelin McGinn has progressed to the Hollywood round of the US reality show "American Idol" after impressing judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie with her own composition "Don't Call Me."

McGinn, 24, who studied at St. Augustine’s College in Dungarvan and the Cork School of Music before moving to New York to further her music career, drew comparisons to popstar Meghan Trainor with her energetic performance.

"Things that are memorable, that’s what makes careers. You’re memorable. I would love to see where you go," Ritchie told McGinn.

Perry, meanwhile, said the young singer had shown "promise" with her performance.

Luke Bryan, the show's third judge, voted against McGinn going through to the live shows but said he is "not mad" that she is going to Hollywood.

"It’s definitely going to be interesting," Bryan said following McGinn's audition.

McGinn couldn't contain her delight after learning that she would be progressing to the live shows.

"Sorry what, is this real life? Thank you all so much."

McGinn, whose audition has been viewed more than 300,000 times since it was posted online, will now progress to the Hollywood round, which consists of the first set of eliminations.

Contestants take part in two different rounds, including a genre round and a musical duet round. Contestants must pick their preferred genre from a given list before meeting with a mentor and performing a song of their choice.

If McGinn is successful, she will take part in a number of other audition rounds before the competition kicks off in full in Los Angeles.