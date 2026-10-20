Joanne McNally made her debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night, and she left the NBC studio audience on its feet. The 43-year-old performed almost ten minutes of stand-up in a sparkling black Adidas jersey, joking about turning 40 as a single woman, being dumped by a bald man, and her inability to keep a secret.

The Dublin native leaned into the material that has made her one of the biggest comedy exports Ireland has produced in years. In her "Tonight Show" set, she told the crowd about the men who ask what she does with her free time.

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“Nothing, darling, because it’s spare,” she replied, in a line that drew one of the night’s biggest laughs.

She also riffed on lying to dates about her interest in sports, telling them she cycles menstrually and that this is plenty of athleticism for her.

When the set ended, Fallon ran across the stage to hug her, telling the audience, “That’s how you do it!”

The appearance lands at a high point in McNally’s career. Her current tour, “Pinotphile,” will be recorded at Town Hall in New York City on Saturday, November 7, as part of the New York Comedy Festival, with the special due to premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2027.

It will be the first standalone Netflix comedy special by an Irish comedian. The show follows “The Prosecco Express,” which sold more than 260,000 tickets worldwide and played sold-out runs in Ireland, the UK, Australia, Canada, and the United States, including the London Palladium.

She has also added a third night at Dublin’s 3Arena this December after the first two sold out, and has played more than 23 shows at the 3Olympia Theatre and 11 nights at London’s Eventim Apollo. Her podcast “My Therapist Ghosted Me” reaches more than 2.5 million listeners a month, and she appears in the current season of BBC One’s “Celebrity Traitors.”

The booking was not without controversy at home. Some fans urged her to turn down the slot because Conor McGregor had appeared on the same show earlier this year, with critics accusing Fallon of going easy on him. McNally pushed back, writing that she would not be expected to shrink herself from a professional opportunity because a bad man had been on the platform before her, and adding, “I’ll be taking the opportunity,” in comments reported by IrishCentral. irishcentralirishcentral

In November 2024, a Dublin High Court civil jury found McGregor liable for the rape and sexual assault of Nikita Hand. irishcentral

Irish viewers flooded her social media with praise afterward, among them podcast co-host Vogue Williams and presenter Laura Whitmore.