Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy they named Sullivan.

The "Modern Family" star and Mikita, a producer, also have a two-year-old son named Beckett. Both children were born via surrogate, reports Today.

According to Nameberry, "Sullivan" is of Irish origin and means "black-eyed one." It is the third most common surname in Ireland and has been used as a first name for both girls and boys.

Ferguson, 47, is currently starring in the Broadway production "Take Me Out," about a Major League baseball player who reveals he is gay.

On November 15, the actor announced his understudy would be taking his place in the show so he could welcome his new son.

"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," he revealed in an Instagram post.

"A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.

"My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)

Ferguson and Mikita, 37, have been married since 2013.

In 2021, Ferguson revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he had wanted to become a dad for a long time but didn't want to rush his husband, who is 10 years younger.

"I was like, 'You let me know when you're ready," said Ferguson. "But I was ready yesterday."

Ferguson and Mikita also spent some time in Ireland last year, sharing their snaps of Dalkey on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)