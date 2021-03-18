The coronavirus has claimed the life of Northern Ireland’s Dr. Jim Dornan, a renowned obstetrician, gynecologist, and professor, at the age of 73.

Dr. Dornan is also well-known as the father of Jamie Dornan and even appeared in an episode of his son’s popular drama, The Fall.

The doctor was extremely well respected in the North, where he lived all his life and raised his three children Jessica, Liesa, and Jamie.

His first wife Lorna, the mother of his kids, passed away from pancreatic cancer in 1998 at the age of 50; Dr. Dornan remarried fellow physician Samina Dornan, who survives him along with his children and grandchildren.

The North’s chief medical officer, Dr. Michael McBride, led the tributes to Dornan.

"I was very saddened and shocked to hear this news. My deepest condolences go to his family and many friends.

"Professor Dornan made an immense contribution to obstetrics and fetomaternal medicine. He held a number of significant and important leadership roles in the health service both in Northern Ireland and nationally,” he said.

"I trust his family will take some comfort from the lasting legacy he leaves behind, and the esteem in which he was held by so many people at home and abroad."

Unionist politician Ian Paisley Junior also offered warm words for Dr. Dornan.

“Jim was a wonderful man, he was engaged in political lobbying and promotion of many medical and nonmedical issues. Above all he loved Northern Ireland and was so proud of this place,” Paisley said.

“His ambition, expressed often to me, was to see Northern Ireland and its people flourish and be the best.”