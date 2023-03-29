James Martin, who recently warmed hearts around the world when accepting an Oscar for “An Irish Goodbye,” scooped the Outstanding Newcomer Award at the RTS Ireland Television Awards last night, Tuesday, March 28.

Martin, 31, said after accepting the award: "I can't believe this one.

"It's been fantastic, it really has. It's moved a lot of people, so thank you."

The Gradaim/RTS Ireland Television Awards, which were hosted at the Galmont Hotel Galway on Tuesday night, seek to recognise Irish productions and international co-productions which are considered by peer jury members to have made a positive contribution worthy of acclaim by the industry and Irish viewers.

RTS Awards are one of the international gold standard awards for the TV industry and an important showcase of the extraordinary talent evident across the country’s television industry.

Martin, a native of Belfast, received the RTS Ireland's Outstanding Newcomer Award after making a mark on both Irish and international audiences this year through his excellent portrayal of his characters on screen.

His latest work includes the role of Danny Armstrong in the Netflix / ITV series "Marcella" and his portrayal of Lorcan in the Oscar Winning Best Short Film "An Irish Goodbye." He also previously starred in the 2017 movie "Ups and Downs."

The Outstanding Newcomer Award is the latest in a string of accolades for the Belfast actor this month.

Not only was Martin on stage in Los Angeles to accept the Best Short Film Oscar, Tom Berkeley, the film's co-producer, saw to it that that audience of Hollywood A-listers sang him 'Happy Birthday.'

In winning an Oscar, Martin has become the first leading man with Down Syndrome in an Oscar-winning film, a feat that hs since been recognized by Guinness World Records.

Martin said: "It’s a big honour to be a Guinness World Records title holder. I am deeply honoured to be the first person with Down Syndrome to have been awarded an Oscar.

I hope this opens doors for not only other people with Down Syndrome but for anyone with any disabilities.

"Follow Your Dreams!"