The US-Ireland Alliance has announced Jack Reynor as its first honoree for the annual Oscar Wilde Awards, which will be held on March 11, 2027, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, California.

Reynor, who was born in Colorado, was raised in Co Wicklow and Dublin, where he currently resides. He most recently starred in Lee Cronin's "The Mummy" and the second season of Prime Video's spy drama "The Citadel." He also appeared in John Carney's musical comedy "Power Ballad" alongside Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd earlier this year.

Trina Vargo, President of the US-Ireland Alliance, commented: “I remember first seeing Jack in Lenny Abrahamson’s 'What Richard Did' in 2012 – it seemed obvious that he was just at the beginning of a long career.

"We look forward to honoring him in March.”

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Reynor can next be seen in the second season of Apple TV+’s "Presumed Innocent," a legal anthology series inspired by Jo Murray’s 2026 novel, "Dissection of a Murder," in which he'll be starring opposite Rachel Brosnahan.

The Irish American actor also recently finished shooting Gareth Evans’ "A Colt is my Passport," a reimagining of Japanese film studio Nikkatsu’s 1960s Yakuza hitman thriller. In it, he stars opposite Ṣọpẹì Dirísù, Tim Roth, and Lucy Boynton.

He is also set to star in Amazon MGM Studios’ "Seasons" from writer-director Drew Hancock alongside Lily James.

Additional credits for Reynor include Netflix’s 2024 hit limited series, "The Perfect Couple," opposite Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Previously, Reynor starred alongside fellow Irish actor Eve Hewson in John Carney’s film "Flora and Son," the 2023 film that follows a struggling single mom in Dublin who connects with her troubled teenager through a shared love of music.

Reynor has steadily been building his credits with critically acclaimed performances in auteur director projects such as Ari Aster’s "Midsommar," opposite Florence Pugh, as well as Carney’s "Sing Street," Ben Wheatley’s "Free Fire," and Kathryn Bigelow’s "Detroit."

Reynor wrote and directed a short film, "Bainne," starring Will Poulter, which won the Best First Short Drama Award at the Galway Film Festival.

Reynor starred opposite Felicity Jones in Mimi Leder’s "On the Basis of Sex," which chronicles the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her struggles for equal rights prior to her appointment to the US Supreme Court, and in the CBS All Access series "Strange Angel."

Additionally, he gained global recognition as the star of Michael Bay’s "Transformers: Age of Extinction," which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

In 2015, Reynor won the Sundance Film Festival’s World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting for his performance in Gerard Barrett’s film "Glassland." Other awards include an IFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Sing Street" and the IFTA Award for Best Actor for his role in "What Richard Did."

Northern Ireland Screen is among the major sponsors of next year's Oscar Wilde Award.