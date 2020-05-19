Here are some of the Irish music and musicians that the IrishCentral team has on heavy rotation over on Spotify

Here at IrishCentral, we certainly have varied tastes when it comes to music. With our team split between New York City and Dublin, we're lucky to be exposed to Irish music both at home and abroad.

Naturally, most of us enjoy a solid dose of Irish trad music, but we also love listening to and exploring new, more modern iterations of Irish music. Today, the Irish influence can be found in nearly any genre of music.

When you hear "Irish music," your mind probably goes to the classics like The Dubliners, Christy Moore, and maybe even Enya. Perhaps groups like U2 and The Cranberries come to mind as well. While we're certainly fans of the big names here at IrishCentral HQ, we're always on the hunt for musicians that are taking Irish music to a new level.

We decided to compile some of our favorite Irish musicians - and musicians doing Irish music! - that we have on heavy rotation at the moment to share with our worldwide audience.

There's a bit for everyone - rock, alternative, blues, and even some rap. After all, Ireland is known for its rich history of music, a tradition that has yet to slow down in recent times.

Who knows, maybe you'll find your new favorite Irish artist or Irish song!

Give our playlist a listen here and make sure to let us know what you think in the comments, below.

What Irish musicians or musicians doing Irish music are you enjoying at the moment? We'd love to hear, and maybe even feature them here on IrishCentral!

