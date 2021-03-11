What’s even better than listening to your favorite hit songs?

Watching an insanely talented bunch of students perform those songs in Irish!

Ireland’s coolest Irish language school, Coláiste Lurgan, hosts groups of teens every summer in the Inverin Gaeltacht of Co. Galway.

Students at the Irish language school have reached viral fame renowned for their top-notch Irish language covers of popular songs – from Avicci’s “Wake me Up” to “See you Again” by Wiz Kalifa and Charlie Pugh, to Sam Smith's "Stay With Me."

The college’s focus is on “Gaelige gan eagla” (“Irish without fear”) and promoting the general use of Irish among the younger generations. The videos are made on a voluntary basis by the students of Coláiste Lurgan and local professionals who offer assistance free of charge.

Here are a few of the videos Coláiste Lurgan produced. Prepare to be impressed as they take on signature songs from Taylor Swift, fellow Irish man Hozier, and more!

“Shake it Off,” Taylor Swift

"When The Party's Over," Billie Eilish

"Better Now," Post Malone

“Angel of Small Death & the Codeine Scene,” Hozier

“Youngblood,” 5 Seconds Of Summer