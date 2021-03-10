Have you really heard "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith until you've heard this Irish cover of it?

Editor’s note: Seachtain na Gaeilge is an international Irish language festival, the largest annual celebration of Ireland’s native language and culture in Ireland and around the world. Everyone is given the opportunity to enjoy the Irish language by participating in the festival, both native speakers, learners, and those with a few words, by providing a calendar of entertaining and fun events for all interests and age groups. Find out more about their online events here.

Oh Colaiste Lurgan, how do you keep making such amazing music videos?

Ireland’s coolest Irish language school, which hosts talented teens every summer in the Inverin Gaeltacht of Co. Galway, released in 2014 an awesome cover of Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” “Ar Mo Thaobh” as Gaeilge.

They were on a serious roll that summer, with covers of “Riptide” by Vance Joy, “All of Me” by John Legend, and “And We Danced” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. All the more impressive when you consider the videos entirely produced on a volunteer basis by the school’s staff and students and Inverin locals.

“Riptide,” Vance Joy

“And We Danced,” Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

“All of Me,” John Legend

Great work, lads!

* Originally published in 2014