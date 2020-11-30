Who knew Santa's elves could Irish dance!

They told her but couldn’t be done, but traditional Irish dancer Hannah Redlich was determined to ring in the Christmas season with a festive Irish dance.

The talented step dancer donned her hard shoes to play the role of an elf whose talents don’t necessarily lie in making Christmas presents for Santa, but in entertaining crowds, as she performs “Carol of the Elves” to the sounds of the iconic Christmas carol “Carol of the Bells.”

“Thought you couldn't Irish dance to Christmas carols?? Think again! Hope you enjoy this dance-film to 'Carol of the Bells.' Merry Christmas,” Redlich writes.

Joining her in the video are her sister Olivia and piano player Jenna Ferrazzo who plays the carol for her dance steps:

You may remember Redlich for the stunning job she made of an Irish dance routine to the music of famed musical Hamilton, a piece of choreography so good that it was shared by none other than Lin Manuel Miranda himself.

The talented Irish step dancer has also wowed us with her original dance to the music of Ed Sheeran.

Have you ever made up your own Christmas-themed Irish dance routine? Make sure to share them with us!

* Originally published in 2017.