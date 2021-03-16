You can still enjoy a Happy Saint Patrick’s Day despite all the restrictions.

While the world is still not quite back to rights, yet another St. Patrick's Day approaches. Although many of our options have been restricted we've come up with a list of great ways to make your St. Patrick's Day season special without leaving your home.

Read...

Mike Dowling’s brilliant memoir “After the Roof Caved In” (bookstore or Amazon) about the incredible true story of a man who started life in Limerick dirt poor with a disabled dad and deaf mother yet rose to the highest levels of US government and then became head of a US hospital chain, Northwell with 75,000 employees. Reviewer Jim Dwyer of The New York Times stated “Stand and cheer” for a magnificent life story.

Watch...

Virtual Saint Patrick’s Day concert live from the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance based in the University of Limerick at 8pm GMT on St. Patrick's Day. A brilliant line-up of performers.

The Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick, presents a special virtual performance of music, song, and dance, performed at University Concert Hall, for St Patrick’s Day. This unique concert will see performers from all over the world coming together, including very special guests, including Grammy award-winner Rhiannon Giddens. Visit www.irishworldacademy.ie for more information.

View...

There may be no parade but WNBC New York is planning a prime time special on Saint Patrick’s Day and what it all means. During the day there will be footage of old parades

At 7 p.m. on NBC, the program "St. Patrick's Day: A Celebration For All" will broadcast. For the full schedule, including channels and links, go to nycstpatricksparade.org/nyc-st-patricks-day-parade-2021.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Buy...

An Irish Heritage Tree for that special someone or someones and dig your roots even deeper into Ireland.

Liam Neeson loved the tree idea.He said ahead of the launch in Dec 2020, "I believe this is an excellent idea that allows members of the Irish Diaspora to plant a tree deep in the soil of Ireland for loved and remembered ones”.

Honor or celebrate your loved ones with an Irish Heritage Tree. Planted in Ireland, bringing joy to family and friends across the world

Order...

The IrishCentral Box is the perfect gift for this 2021 Saint Pat’s season. This one-off or a quarterly subscription box is a direct link to everything Irish. Delivered to your, or your loved one's, door four times a year, the IrishCentral Box showcases the best Ireland has to offer. This is a gift perfect for family, friends, or to bring you a little closer to your beloved Ireland.

Enjoy...

The Irish film festival London. Embodying the London Mayor’s theme of #LondonTogether, the IFL’s film festival line-up offers online audiences the chance to catch exciting recent Irish feature films including an exclusive collaboration with Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF), a curated program of Irish shorts, filmmaker Q&A’s, industry sessions, a children’s workshop to complement their animation feature and the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers from the World-beating Cartoon Saloon.

The content for this year’s St Patrick’s Film Festival also includes a special pre-release preview screening of Rose Plays Julie from directing duo Desperate Optimists (Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor) which screened at BFI London Film Festival in 2019 and Dublin International Film Festival in 2020.

From all of us at IrishCentral Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! (Happy St. Patrick's Day!)