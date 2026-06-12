A second season of the hit show "House of Guinness" has been greenlit by Netflix, according to a June 12 exclusive report in Variety.

Production on the new season of "House of Guinness" is due to begin in 2027, Variety reported on Friday, noting that Netflix declined to comment on the development.

The first season of "House of Guinness" - created by Stephen Knight, the mastermind behind the Cillian Murphy-fronted smash hit "Peaky Blinders" - dropped on Netflix in September 2025.

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A Netflix synopsis of the first season of the show says: "Set in 19th-century Dublin, 'House of Guinness' explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties - the Guinness Family.

"Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."

The eight-episode series, which ended in a major cliffhanger, was ranked among Netflix's top ten shows globally for four weeks after its debut.

It now enjoys a "generally favorable" score on Metacritic and is considered "fresh" by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

After the series premiere, Knight admitted on NPR that the story was a bit of both historically true and a dramatic license.

He separately told ScreenRant last October that he was "working on" a second season of the show, but added: "I can't announce it."

He further said that, "in a perfect world," he'd like to take the show "all the way into the 20th century." However, he cautioned: "These things are not being announced; they are not being decided."

He continued: "But if you look, even a cursory glance, at the history of the Guinness family, they keep throwing up these dramas, they keep making these mistakes, they keep doing these wonderful things.

"So, yeah, there's enough material there to keep us going all the way."