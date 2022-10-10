Irish chat show host Graham Norton recently revealed the worst guest he's ever had on his TV program.

Four years ago, when asked who was the worst guest that has ever sat on his couch, Norton named actor Robert DeNiro. He's since changed his answer.

The BBC presenter was promoting his new book "Forever Home" in Dublin when he revealed this one guest's "chilling" behavior before he was even invited onto the show.

Norton recalled his interaction with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was a guest on The Graham Norton Show in 2015, before numerous allegations were made against him.

“I often talk around who my least favorite guest was, but someone reminded me, I have a really good answer to this now,” Norton said, according to Joe.ie.

“And actually, it was weird, because he asked for my e-mail. And he e-mailed me something very nice, a complimentary thing. And then he decided he wanted to be on the show, because he was going to promote something.

“And it was a show that was fully booked, so I replied saying ‘Oh, thank you so much, but the show is fully booked’. He e-mailed back: ‘What if I blah de blah de blah’.

“And he e-mailed back again, ‘But I think...’, and I just had to turn to my booker and say ‘Can you please deal with this?’ And at the time, I thought that sort of attitude, that kind of ‘Oh no, I’m going on’, that is what makes you a very good producer.

“But of course, now that we know what we know, that is what makes him a predator. It was that kind of weird, tunnel-vision thing. And it was sort of chilling in retrospect, because I was just laughing at those emails. But you realize ‘Oh my God, that is an insight into how that man is’.”

According to Gold Coast Bulletin, Weinstein, 70, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant. He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a hairstylist in 2013 and is awaiting another trial for allegedly assaulting five women from 2004 to 2013.