Laughing with Graham Norton on the hilarious Irish presenter’s birthday.

A massive happy birthday and many happy returns to Irish TV presenter Graham Norton, most well-known as the host of The Graham Norton Show. Born in Dublin on April 4, 1963, Norton celebrates his 58th birthday today.

The funnyman was brought up in Cork but is now based in the UK, where he flies the flag for Ireland on one of the country’s most popular late-night talks shows. Who hasn’t he had as a guest!

Norton is widely popular in Ireland but has found most of the career success in the UK, having moved there to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama. It was in Father Ted as Father Noel Furlong that most people will first remember him, but it’s his talk show and the infamous red chair that has kept him as a national treasure since he first moved from Channel 4 to the BBC in 2007.

In recent years, Norton has also picked up the pen, writing his debut novel “Holding” that won Popular Fiction Book of the Year award in the Bord Gais Energy Irish Book Awards 2016.

In order to say thanks to the Corkman on his birthday for the many laughs he has given us, here are some of his best bits.

Father Ted - Father Noel Furlong

Will.I.Am and Miriam Margolyes

Jamie Dornan’s walk

Ed Sheeran’s childhood friend

Eurovision commentary