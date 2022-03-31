The eagerly anticipated third season of the hit sitcom "Derry Girls" will premiere on Tuesday, April 12, Channel 4 has announced.

Season three will premiere a 9:15 p.m. on April 12, with new episodes released every Tuesday.

Like the first two seasons, the third and final season of Derry Girls will consist of six episodes in total.

All episodes will be made available on-demand on the All 4 player following broadcasts.

Channel 4 has also released the second official trailer ahead of the upcoming third season, offering a one-minute snippet into the antics of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The short trailer hilariously shows Michelle mistaking Scottish hero William Wallace for a drag queen because he's "wearing a skirt and has a full face of foundation on him".

The trailer also features an appearance from fan-favorite Sister Michael (Síobhán McSweeney).

Ian McElhinney and Tommy Tiernan will also reprise their roles as cantankerous father and son-in-law for the upcoming season.

However, Nicola Coughlin is expected to have a smaller role in the upcoming season due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of the Netflix series "Bridgerton".

Lisa McGee's Derry Girls first aired in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim, expertly blending teen humor with the ongoing Troubles in Northern Ireland during the 1990s.

The show drew a consolidated audience of 3.2 million viewers for the second season premiere, becoming Channel 4's most popular comedy launch in 15 years.