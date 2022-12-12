“The Banshees of Inisherin” has scooped eight Golden Globes nominations, the most of any of the nominees, it was revealed on Monday, December 12.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” has been nominated in the following categories: Best Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best “Banshees of Inisherin” leads Golden Globes nominations“Banshees of Inisherin” leads Golden Globes nominationsDirector, Motion Picture (Martin McDonagh); Best Screenplay, Motion Picture (Martin McDonagh); Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (Colin Farrell); Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan); Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture (Kerry Condon); Best Original Score, Motion Picture (Carter Burwell).

"Cheers to #BansheesMovie and their EIGHT FECKIN’ GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINATIONS!" Searchlight Pictures said on Twitter on Monday.

Golden Globe nominee Keoghan shared a picture of him and his co-star / fellow nominee Farrell on Twitter on Monday after the nominations were announced:

Feckin B A N S H E E S ☘️💚 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PB9R3iuKmP — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 12, 2022

As the leader in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations, and having been named Variety's favorite in the publication's Oscar prediction pool, "Banshees" is poised for a successful awards season.

Elsewhere in Monday's Golden Globe nominations, Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson, Brendan Gleeson’s son, scored a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television category for his performance in “The Patient.”

Gleeson's nomination was the only nod for "The Patient," which also stars Steve Carrell.

Domhnall Gleeson has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. #ThePatientFX pic.twitter.com/OcZDRh9hq6 — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) December 12, 2022

The 2023 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will broadcast from Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10 on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock.