Irish American Celtic punk band Flogging Molly have announced a summer tour of the US, kicking off in Indianapolis on June 7.

The three-month summer tour, featuring The Interrupters as co-headliners and Tiger Army and The Skints as a support act, will run until September 21 in Paso Robles, California.

Tickets went on sale this morning, Friday, March 18.

The tour, featuring 28 different dates across 21 states, will kick off at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis.

Dave King, Flogging Molly singer/guitar player, said the group was excited to announce a live summer tour.

"We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun," King said in a statement.

The Interrupters said in a statement that the group was "stoked" to announce a summer tour with the "legendary Flogging Molly".

"We can’t wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon," the group said.

Flogging Molly celebrated the return of their annual free outdoor St. Patrick's Day festival on Thursday at the Holly Palladium.

The event marked a return of the famed Flogging Molly St. Patrick's Day festival after two years of pandemic cancelations.

The concert was broadcast around the world via a simultaneous live stream.

The group is also set to perform on the sold-out Salty Dog Cruise, which sets sail on March 28.

For tickets and more information regarding the summer tour, click here.