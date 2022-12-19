Fans of the Irish Late Late Show have described Glen Hansard and Imelda May's cover of the iconic Christmas song "Fairytale of New York" as an "atrocity".

The two Irish singers performed a cover of the Pogues' classic Christmas hit on the festive edition of the "Late Late Show" on Friday night, and viewers were quick to voice their displeasure.

Many fans took issue with the decision to swap out the word "f*gg*t", which has been the source of many debates in recent years, and replace it with the word "crackhead".

"Two eejits making bigger eejits of themselves by not singing the actual song," one Late Late Show viewer said on Twitter.

Another fan viewer described the decision to change a lyric written by Shane MacGowan as "the 8th Deadly Sin".

The 8th deadly Sin - changing a Shane MacGowan lyric. #latelate #LateLateShow — Dónal de Paor 🇮🇪 (@ThePware) December 16, 2022

Others questioned whether the change of lyrics made the song any less offensive.

"I’m not sure “you cheap lousy crackhead” is any better or worse than the actual lyrics," one viewer tweeted.

I’m not sure “you cheap lousy crackhead” is any better or worse than the actual lyrics 💀😬 #latelate #LateLateShow At the end of the day it’s a song, sing the real lyrics, poetic licence etc etc — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) December 16, 2022

Another called for the cover to be sent to the musical equivalent of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, adding that the song was an "atrocity".

Some viewers even went as far as comparing the cover to Ronan Keating's much-maligned version of the song.

Take a look for yourself and make your own judgment on the cover. Is it as bad as people say? Let us know in the comments.