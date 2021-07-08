Donald Trump is expected to attend Irish man Conor McGregor's UFC fight this weekend.

Conor McGregor will face off against long-term opponent Dustin Poirier in their UFC fight in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 July.

McGregor previously took on Poirier in January but suffered a second-round knockout loss.

Many famous faces will be in the audience during the fight in Las Vegas this weekend, including former US President Donald Trump.

A reporter for TSN Sports has tweeted that UFC President Dana White confirmed Trump's attendance at the Saturday fight. Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly are all also expected to attend.

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

This is sure to be welcome news to McGregor who is a vocal supporter of Trump. In January 2020, McGregor took to Twitter in response to Trump saying that it was his third anniversary as President of the United States.

McGregor tweeted, "Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congratulations and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America. [sic]"

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

The goat emoji stands for "Greatest Of All Time".

Trump, who has since been kicked off Twitter, responded to the comment, congratulating McGregor on his recent win against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.