This Saturday tune in to watch Lip Sync Battle Ireland's virtual show live to raise funds for the DoItForDan Trust.

IrishCentral readers are invited to witness a Virtual Lip Sync Battle to support the DoItForDan Trust and raise funds to support Dan Donoher and his family. Tune in on Saturday, April 18th, at 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm EST.

You can contribute on the night by voting ($1.09 / €1 = 1 vote) but you can also donate on the DoitforDan Trust GoFundMe page.

The DoItForDan Trust and Lip Sync Battle Ireland have a line up of celebrity judges who will be viewing the brilliant lip sync videos submitted by the public. The judges include the legendary GAA Goalkeeper and Manager Davy Fitzgerald, RTE Sports Broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Mayo GAA Footballer Aidan O’Shea, and TV and Radio broadcaster with RTE and Owner of Pure Results Fitness Retreats Kathryn Thomas.

Click here to tune in.

While you're having a drink and enjoying the show why not take a photo and share it with us and the world using #DoItForDan on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Here's why it's a wonderful cause - Baby Dan Donoher

On Dec 6, 2019, baby Dan Donoher, the son of Laois GAA players Niall and Aisling Donoher, was diagnosed with a severe type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) condition, an extremely rare and progressive illness, damaging the muscles used for swallowing, speaking and breathing.

Up until recently, there was no cure. However, a groundbreaking treatment called Zolgensmahas has become available in America. It costs $2.125 million, making it the most expensive treatment in the world.

Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.

