"Derry Girls" star Siobhan McSweeney explores Northern Ireland in a new television series.

McSweeney, who is from Cork, is best known for her role as Sister Michael on "Derry Girls." The Irish actress had never set foot in Northern Ireland before filming the hit comedy show "Derry Girls," but soon fell in love with the beautiful landscape.

Now she is embarking on a tour of the country to explore its stunning lakes, mountains, coastline and forests for a new four-part series for More 4 from Belfast-based Waddell Media.

The show, "Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney" is supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, according to a Channel 4 press release.

“If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors. As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world," said McSweeney.

On the show, she will visit places such as Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the Causeway Coast while learning about the rural landscapes, history, and people who live there.

Commissioned by Channel 4 commissioning editor, Deborah Dunnett, "Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney" is exec produced by Jannine Waddell, series produced and directed by Ewen Thomson and produced by Sarah Reddin.

Jannine Waddell, Managing Director, Waddell Media said: “Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhán immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors. She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer.”