Wouldn't it be great if we had a new season of the hysterical Derry Girls to binge on during the COVID-19 cocooning which is now into its 10th month?

Well, we won’t, but the good news is that a third season of the comedy about Irish teens growing up during The Troubles in the 1990s Derry is ready to start production once COVID restrictions ease says one of the stars, Nicola Coughlan, who’s currently appearing in the new Netflix hit series Bridgerton.

"We're still waiting, because it's integral to the show that we film in Derry," Galway native Coughlan told the Belfast Telegraph.

"And we can't do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it's really tough. But I spoke to (series creator) Lisa McGee recently and she talked me through the storylines.

“They're so brilliant, which doesn't surprise me -- she's just incredible -- but it made me want to do it right now. By hell or high water, we all want to make it work. If they said we could go tomorrow, trust me, we would all be there."

Something to look forward when all the craziness going on in our world subsides.