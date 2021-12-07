"Derry Girls" actress Siobán McSweeney has been cast in "Extraordinary," a new superhero comedy from Disney+.

"Belfast" star Máiréad Tyers and "Poldark's" Sofia Oxenham have also been announced to star in the eight-part series.

Tyers plays Jen, a "young, painfully self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her," while Oxenham is Jen's best friend Carrie.

McSweeney, who is known for her hilarious character Sister Michael in Derry Girls, appears in the new series as Jen's mum.

My new adventure. I’m bloody lucky. Lads, the scripts are just fab! Lucky lucky me. https://t.co/5yCkxZNgmR — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) December 1, 2021

“This is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’. ‘Extraordinary’ is a celebration of the anti-superhero, giving people permission to embrace their general okay-ness," reads the synopsis of the show, according to Variety.

Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Safia Oakley-Green and Robbie Gee have also been cast.

The show is one of number of UK originals announced in April for the entertainment giant's streaming platform, along with Lookout Point’s "The Ballad of Renegade Nell" and Dancing Ledge’s "Wedding Season," reports Deadline.

"Extraordinary" is written by debut writer Emma Moran and produced by Sid Gentle Films.

Production has already begun on the series, which is being filmed around London.

Earlier this year, McSweeney hosted the four-part Channel 4 travel series “Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney.”

The 41-year-old Cork native is set to return in her role as Sister Michael in the third and final season of"Derry Girls," which began filming in October. The series is set to air sometime next year.