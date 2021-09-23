"Derry Girls" creator Lisa McGee has confirmed that the upcoming third season of the popular sitcom will be the last.

McGee made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, stating that it has always been her intention to run the series for three seasons.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," McGee said in the announcement.

"Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase - which was a small, magical window of time."

McGee described the series as a "love letter" to her hometown and the people who shaped her.

"It has been an honor to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved."

"I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions, and a special thanks to Channel 4 - the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy, and the only channel that could have made our show."

McGee hinted that the sitcom's main characters may return at some stage but said that the upcoming third season would be goodbye for now and added that she is looking forward to "one last adventure".

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we're excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."