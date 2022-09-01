“Derry Girls” season three, the final season of the hit show, will arrive on Netflix outside of Ireland and the UK on Friday, October 7 at 3:00 am EDT, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

"Derry Girls" creator Lisa McGee told the show's international fans on Wednesday: "We're on our way!"

Oh Hey there all you international Derry Girls. We’re on our way! https://t.co/2CvzjLzq19 — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) August 31, 2022

Over on Instagram, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who stars as Michelle Mallon in the hit show, shared McGee’s tweet with the caption “Coming to America…”

The synopsis for the lauded third season of “Derry Girls” says: "While Northern Ireland is growing up, this gang of eejits certainly aren't any time soon. There's hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over, but their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to 'adulthood.'

"'Derry Girls' once again follows Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), and their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and Michelle's tag-along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn). The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin's long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O'Neill as Erin's mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah, and Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking headmistress of Our Lady Immaculate College, where the group attends."

Season three of "Derry Girls" began airing on Channel 4 in Ireland and the UK on April 12, 2022. While its six episodes concluded on May 17, a special bonus episode entitled “The Agreement,” which jumped a year into the future and focused in part on Northern Ireland’s vote on the Good Friday Agreement, aired on May 18.

Get ready for "Derry Girls" on Netflix with the season three trailer here!