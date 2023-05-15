Irish series "Derry Girls" and "Bad Sisters" were both double winners at the British Academy TV Awards in London on Sunday night.

Lisa McGee's "Derry Girls" scooped the award for Best Scripted Comedy, with Siobhan McSweeney taking home the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her performance in the show.

The final season of the hugely popular comedy series aired last year to widespread critical acclaim.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Sunday night, McGee thanked her "first home, Derry" and paid tribute to Channel 4. "Derry Girls" was Channel 4's most successful comedy series since "Father Ted" in the 1990s.

The series, which is inspired by McGee's own experiences, follows five teenagers during the final years of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

McSweeney also paid tribute to the people of Derry in her acceptance speech, thanking them for taking her into their hearts and living rooms.

"I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster," McSweeney said.

The wonderful @LisaMMcGee forgets her phone password as she takes to the stage with the Derry Girls team to accept their Scripted Comedy BAFTA!

Meanwhile, Sharon Horgan's "Bad Sisters" claimed the BAFTA for Best Drama Series, with Anne-Marie Duff receiving the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the Apple TV+ series.

Accepting her award on Sunday, Horgan said she stood in solidarity with the ongoing writers' strike in the US.

"It all begins and ends with the writers so we are in solidarity with our WGA brothers and sisters," Horgan said.

Horgan said her show was a "really difficult shoot" and praised her "brilliant" cast during her acceptance speech.

Duff said she was "completely shocked" to win the Best Supporting Actress award on Sunday night and delivered a message to people watching Sunday night's ceremony.

"If someone is in their life who is bullying them who is telling them that who they are is wrong, that what they are isn't enough . . . I am telling you now you are everything," Duff said on Sunday night.

These Bad but BRILLIANT Sisters take home the Drama Series BAFTA!

Released last August, "Bad Sisters" follows five sisters following the death of their parents.

Apple TV has renewed the hugely popular series for a second season.