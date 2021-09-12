We know that “Danny Boy” is the most popular Irish ballad of all time, but do you know the lyrics? We’re here to put you out of your misery!

We’ve all been there. A St. Patrick’s Day event, a loved one’s funeral, an Irish American celebration of any kind in fact! Someone will invariably start to belt out the beloved Irish American ballad and you’re left mumbling until the crescendo “Danny Boy” comes around again.

Well, no more!

Here, for your educational pleasure, are the lyrics to the iconic song that's set to an old Irish air.

Next time you happen to catch one of the plentiful versions of the historic tune - be it from Frank Patterson, Sinead O'Connor, Celtic Woman, or even Johnny Cash - you'll be able to sing along!

"Danny Boy" lyrics

Oh Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling From glen to glen, and down the mountain side The summer's gone, and all the flowers are dying 'Tis you, 'tis you must go and I must bide.

But come ye back when summer's in the meadow Or when the valley's hushed and white with snow 'Tis I'll be here in sunshine or in shadow Oh Danny boy, oh Danny boy, I love you so.

And if you come, when all the flowers are dying And I am dead, as dead I well may be You'll come and find the place where I am lying And kneel and say an "Ave" there for me.

And I shall hear, tho' soft you tread above me And all my dreams will warm and sweeter be If you'll not fail to tell me that you love me I'll simply sleep in peace until you come to me.

I'll simply sleep in peace until you come to me.