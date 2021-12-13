Irish actor Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin in an HBO Max series spinoff of the upcoming film "The Batman."

The 45-year-old will also be an executive producer on the show, reports Variety.

Farrell will debut the role of the The Penguin and his alter ego Oswald Cobblepot in "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

The Warner Bros. film, directed by Matt Reeves, will be released next spring.

The HBO Max spinoff show will reportedly chronicle the The Penguin's backstory and his rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

The Dublin native is the latest actor to take on the villainous character, which has previously been played by actors Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor, according to The Daily Mail.

The new Penguin-centered series was first reported to be in development back in September, but Farrell was not said to be attached to the project at that time.

Lauren LeFranc is set to write the script for the series, which along with Farrell will see “The Batman” director Matt Reeves and the film’s producer Dylan Clark as executive producers under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

HBO Max is also working on another Gotham-based spinoff series which will focus on the Gotham Police Department.

According to Variety, the new series are part of WarnerMedia’s attempt to launch a new interconnected Batman universe across all of its platforms.

HBO Max is also working on several other live-action DC shows, including the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker” starring John Cena, a “Green Lantern” series from Greg Berlanti, and a “Justice League Dark” series from J.J. Abrams. A pilot based on the DC characters “Dead Boy Detectives” has also begun production.

Farrell has most recently wrapped shooting on “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunites him with “In Bruges” writer-director Martin McDonough and co-star Brendan Gleeson. Shooting on the film took place on the Aran and Achill Islands off the west coast of Ireland earlier this year.

"The Batman," which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright, will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.