Colin Farrell is just like the rest of us when it comes to quarantine life – there are days when it’s just hard to get it together.

"Some days the head just gets away from you. Other days I've felt connected and centered," he told host Ryan Tubridy on last Friday’s Late Late Show on RTE. "I've had amazing times with both the kids. Amazing times that I don't think I would have had the opportunity to have. And I've had amazing times with [son] James for 16 years; I've had amazing times with [son] Henry for 10 years.

"But this, the way we've been forced together at such close proximity -- we've no escape from each other,” he added.

Read more: Irish stars furious in wake of George Floyd death

“It's brought up tensions; we've had arguments, we've worked our way through the arguments, we've made cakes. I try and get a bit of movement going every day, get the lads on the exercise bike and stuff.”

New pics!

Shopping~

June 2, 2020 | Los Feliz#colinfarrell pic.twitter.com/js2cWQFKbp — Colin Farrell Updates (@CFarrellUpdates) June 3, 2020

Colin lives in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, and he’s been pictured out and about, mask on, and tattoo-free after several procedures to shed the ink.

“I'm so grateful that I have a home and I have a fridge full of food that we've been able to hunker down. You know, try and play a bit of chess and do a bit of reading and, sure, thank God for Netflix! If I eat any more Ben & Jerry's I may start lactating myself! The diet's been dodgy, but I've been cooking up a storm,” he said, speaking for all of us who’ve packed on a few extra COVID-induced pounds.

Here's his Late Late interview from home:

Read more: Melissa McCarthy shares hilarious quarantine dream about Mark Wahlberg