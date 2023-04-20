Irish folk-pop duo Chloe Agnew and Brian McGrane are set to play a one-off concert at the New York Irish Center in May, kicking off a spring tour of the US.

The acclaimed duo have been performing under the name the Brave Collide since 2017 and are set to make their New York debut when they play the New York Irish Center at 7 pm on Friday, May 5.

Dublin native Agnew became a star at the age of 14 when she became the youngest member of the original Celtic Woman group and has gone on to feature on 14 different Celtic Woman albums.

The Grammy nominee met McGrane in the early days of Celtic Woman when McGrane worked as a backing vocalist for the popular group.

McGrane, a native of Navan in Co Meath, is also an acclaimed singer-songwriter and toured with some of Ireland's most prominent musicians, including Phil Coulter, Brian Kennedy, Sharron Corr, and Nathan Carter.

He has served as musical director for the Celtic Tenors and also served as musical director for Celtic Woman.

The duo will be performing several original songs, including "Somebody Just Like You" and "For the First Time" during the special one-off concert, while they will also be playing some Irish classics, including Van Morrison's "Have I Told You Lately" and U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Agnew and McGrane will also be performing a medley of some of the most famous male-female duos of all time, including Fleetwood Mac and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

The concert is part of the New York Irish Center's "Ireland Live... From NY" series, which started during the Covid-19 pandemic in November 2021 and has seen renowned Irish artists such as Gregory Harrington, Cathy Maguire, and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon perform at the venue.

Tickets for "Ireland Live...From New York - The Brave Collide: Chloë Agnew & Brian McGrane" are available online here.