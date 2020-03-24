Celtic Thunder’s cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s iconic hit 'The Sound of Silence' will send chills down your spine.

Celtic Thunder, a Dublin-based singing group and stage show of male singers from Ireland and Scotland, was started in 2007 by producer Sharon Browne.

During their 2014 tour, two members of the group, Colm Keegan and Keith Harkin, performed Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” Their stunning performance was recorded and the video has since garnered more than five million views.

Indeed, Celtic Thunder’s rendition could almost rival the original.

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel initially released the song (originally titled “The Sounds of Silence”) in October 1964 on their debut album, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M. The album was a commercial failure, and the duo broke apart.

However, in the spring of 1965, the song began to attract airplay in Boston and in Florida, leading the song’s producer, Tom Wilson, to remix the track, with electric instruments and drums. The single was re-released in September 1965 and hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January. The song was also featured in the 1967 film The Graduate.

"The Sound of Silence" was added to the National Recording Registry in the Library of Congress in 2012.

Check out Celtic Thunder's version of the hit song here:

H/T ThisBlewMyMind.com

* Originally published in 2014, updated in March 2020

