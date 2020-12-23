Celtic Thunder is just massive in the United States, having sold over 3.4 million records and no more so than their Christmas hits.

Celtic Thunder sings music from Ireland and Scotland celebrating Celtic heritage. The mega group performed an eclectic mix of songs ranging from the traditional to international hits and some original pieces along the way.

The current cast of Celtic Thunder is made up of diverse performers, Ryan Kelly, Neil Byrne, Emmet Cahill, Michael O’Dwyer and Damian McGinty. Damian was one of the original members of Celtic Thunder who left the show in 2011 to complete in the first season of the hit show “The Glee Project’, which he subsequently won. He returned to Celtic Thunder in 2016.

Celtic Thunder is famous for their live shows and has released 12 albums and as well as ten live performances on DVD. In fact, the group are such big fans they released three Christmas albums!

Here are Celtic Thunder’s top five Christmas songs:

"Hallelujah"

"Christmas 1915"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"Carol of Bells"

"Silent Night"

What's your favorite Celtic Thunder song? Is it a Christmas classic? Let us know in the comment section below.

