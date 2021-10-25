British supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne shares an interesting connection with Ireland.

She was named after a discontinued inflight Aer Lingus magazine.

Her father Charles Hamar Delevingne revealed how he was inspired to name his daughter "Cara" when he saw the word on the magazine.

“I used to go on Aer Lingus quite a lot and I loved the name Cara, which was the Aer Lingus magazine. It means friend I think in Gaelic," he told The Irish Times.

Delevingne, a property developer, was speaking at the Irish Embassy in London at an event to marking the centenary of the foundation of the Irish state.

He was part of a group of relatives of the negotiators of the Anglo-Irish Treaty who gathered to celebrate the 100 years since its signing.

His grandfather, Sir Hamar Greenwood, was the last British chief secretary to Ireland, serving between 1920 and 1922, reports CNN.

"I remember I used to go backwards and forwards to Dublin a lot, and the name of the Aer Lingus magazine was Cara. I loved the name," he said. "I'm here to celebrate 100 years of Anglo-Irish friendship. Long may it continue."

He said of his grandfather: “My mother always described him as being immensely kind, but I gather he’s pretty unpopular in Ireland because of his connection with the Black and Tans, which no one could be proud of."

Cara Delevingne, 29, began her career as a fashion model before moving on to acting roles in blockbuster movies such as "Suicide Squad," according to Independent.ie.

Aer Lingus used to provide the in-flight magazine "Cara" free to its passengers. Production of the magazine stopped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were delighted to learn that our popular inflight magazine was the inspiration behind Cara Delevingne's name," an Aer Lingus spokesman said in a statement.

Ireland's flag carrier airline said it plans to reintroduce the "much-loved" magazine in a digital format in the future.

