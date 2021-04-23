Boys From County Hell, a brand new Irish vampire comedy, is coming to Irish cinemas this summer.

Welcome to Six Mile Hill a fictional sleepy Irish backwater town, whose only claim to fame is the somewhat dubious local legend that Bram Stoker, the author of Dracula, once spent a night in the local pub.

It’s home to Eugene Moffat, a young man who fills most of his days drinking pints with his friends and pranking tourists who come to visit the gravesite of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire some believe to have inspired Dracula.

When a personal tragedy forces Eugene to go and work for his gruff, no-nonsense father he finds himself on the site of a controversial new road development that threatens to destroy the town’s livelihood.

But strange events unfold when Eugene and the crew tear down a famous cairn believed to be the final resting place of Abhartach and they soon come under attack from a sinister force that has infected one of their workmates.

As the night closes in Eugene and his friends must fight for survival, while discovering the true horror of a myth that hits much closer to home than any of them realize.

The fantastic cast includes Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders, Noughts + Crosses), Louisa Harland (Derry Girls), Nigel O’Neill (from Baugh’s debut), and John Lynch (The Banishing, Isolation).

Boys From County Hell is being described as rich in Celtic atmosphere, drenched in gore, wildly funny, and splendidly scary - the very definition of a crowd-pleaser.

It received its World Premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival’s Midnight section and played in the Panorama Fantastic section at Sitges (one of the world's foremost festivals specializing in fantasy and horror). Most recently it screened at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival earlier this year.