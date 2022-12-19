U2 duo Bono and the Edge have teamed up with David Letterman to film a St. Patrick's Day special in a Dublin pub.

The duo gave a special performance in McDaid's Pub in Dublin City Centre, which will feature in Letterman's St. Patrick's Day special about Ireland, set to be screened in the US on March 17.

Irish artists Imelda May, Brian Kennedy, and Glen Hansard also joined U2's singer and guitarist for the special session.

Letterman has been in Ireland for the last few days filming his St. Patrick's Day special, which is due to be released on a US streaming service, according to the Irish Independent.

The iconic TV host visited Glasthule in south Dublin earlier in the week and met local fishmonger Peter Caviston, while he was also spotted filming in St. Patrick's Cathedral and the Clarence Hotel, which is partly owned by U2.

Letterman's crew also filmed a special performance from Bono and the Edge in front of a select invited audience at the Ambassador Theater in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Letterman also interviewed famous Irish drag queen Panti Bliss for the upcoming St. Patrick's Day special.

Letterman is one of the most famous talk show hosts in history and presented his late-night talk show for 33 years between 1982 and 2015.

More recently, he has hosted the Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman".

U2, meanwhile, were guests on "Late Night with David Letterman" several times during the show's 33 years on air.